Jagan’s next moves on AP capital if he gets 2nd term in 2024?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s ‘political strategy’ behind withdrawal of three capitals has become a subject of heated debate in political circles.

Jagan clearly stated in Legislative Assembly on Monday that his government will come out with a comprehensive bill on three capitals later without specifying any timeframe.

Political analysts see no chances of Jagan bringing new bill on three capitalS in this term till 2024.

Jagan is expected to make fresh moves on three capitals only if he retains power for second term in 2024, they say.

Jagan apparently realised public anger on three capitals and backtracked on it with a fear that it may benefit TDP in 2024 Assembly polls.

Jagan already completed half of his term as CM and he hardly as one and half year term to focus on administration. The last one year will be election year and he cannot take chances on changing capitals at that stage.

Jagan wants to pacify people especially farmers on Amaravathi issue by withdrawing three capitals bill like PM Modi did in the case of farm laws three days ago.