KCR’s decision to give Rs 23cr to Punjab farmers boomeranged?

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s plans to emerge as a national leader by releasing Rs 23 crore aid to over 700 farmers who died in several northern states during agitation against Modi‘s farm laws seem to have boomeranged.

Social and digital media platforms are flooded with posts and reports taking a dig at KCR for misusing public money to become a national leader.

KCR is heavily trolled on social media for wasting public money for his selfish political interests while leaving farmers, students, unemployed in Telangana in lurch who committed thousands of suicides due to misrule of TRS government since 2014.

Netizens question KCR to first release compensation to thousands of farmers, students, unemployed in Telangana who committed suicides due to failure of TRS government in issuing job notifications, crop loss, lack of MSP etc.

They advised KCR to focus on Telangana issues first and said they have no objection if KCR gives Rs 200 crore to Punjab or other farmers from his own pockets.