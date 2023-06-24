Jana Sena is strong in Godavari districts, says Pawan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said that his party is strong in the Godavari districts and hence he was focusing there. He said he would liberate the Godavari districts from the YSR Congress Party’s corrupt and criminal politics.

Pawan Kalyan addressed the party leaders meeting at P Gannavaram, said that every movement starts in a small place. “A fighter liberates a small area first. A warrior wins a small area first and goes to conquer the other parts,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He said he found himself strong in the Godavari area as there was a good response to his tours and his party programmes. He said he wanted to liberate the Godavari area first and then expand his strength to the other areas.

Pawan Kalyan wanted the rank and file of the party to have a vision to win the election. He also wanted them to work hard with commitment. A victory in the battle would not come easily, he said and added that success comes only with committed and continued efforts.

The Jana Sena chief emphasised the need to defeat the YSR Congress in the next elections. He said that the YSR Congress had failed to develop the state, lay roads and create employment opportunities for the youth.

He found fault with the government for distributing money without creating wealth. He alleged that the government was borrowing from the banks and other sources which would be a burden on the future generations.

The Jana Sena chief also alleged the investors were running away from Andhra Pradesh because of the corruption and hooliganism of the YSR Congress. He said that the state required a peaceful and industry-friendly atmosphere for which he was fighting. He wanted the party leaders to work with commitment to win the next election and unseat the YSR Congress.