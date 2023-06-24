Buzz: Lokesh Kanagaraj scripting for Prabhas

Lokesh Kanagaraj created a sensation across the country with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. The young filmmaker is rushed with offers and there are several top Tamil actors ready to work with him. He has commitments with Kamal Haasan and Karthi after Vijay’s Leo. During a recent interaction, Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he will soon start working on the script for Prabhas. He also said that the film would be the biggest one in both of their careers.

The discussions about Prabhas and Lokesh Kanagaraj teaming up for a film have been on from the past few months. Mythri Movie Makers is the frontrunner to produce this project for now. Things would be finalized at a later date once Lokesh Kanagaraj locks the script and narrates it to Prabhas. The top actor is now busy with Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s film. He will start the shoot of Spirit by the end of this year.