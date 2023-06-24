Bholaa Shankar Teaser: Mega Mass Entertainer Loading

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi picked up the remake of Vedhalam and Meher Ramesh is asked to direct this film. This mass entertainer is titled Bholaa Shankar and the makers released the teaser of the film. The teaser reveals that Bholaa Shankar is a proper commercially layered mass entertainer with perfect elevations of Megastar. The teaser offers goosebumps for Mega fans and Chiranjeevi’s accent is a perfect treat. The teaser is loaded with huge dose of action.

Chiranjeevi carries his own style and swag with perfection in the teaser. Bholaa Shankar is announced for August 11th release. Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister and Tamannaah is the heroine. Mahati Swara Sagar scored the music and AK Entertainments are the producers. There was a huge negative wave when Megastar picked up Vedhalam remake and roped in Meher Rameesh to direct the film. The promotional content and the teaser generated enough buzz on the film now. The team of Bholaa Shankar is quite confident about the super success of this mass entertainer.