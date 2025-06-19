x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Janhvi Kapoor Holidaying with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in London

Published on June 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur
image
Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project
image
Janhvi Kapoor Holidaying with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in London
image
“Kattanduko Janaki” – MITHRA MANDALI Begins Its Musical Madness on June 21st!
image
Sun TV Family Feud heads to Legal War

Janhvi Kapoor Holidaying with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in London

Reports suggest that Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been in a relationship for quite some time, although they have never publicly acknowledged it. Nonetheless, various videos, photographs, and public appearances have consistently hinted at their connection. Recently, another video emerged showing the couple enjoying their time together. In this footage, Janhvi and Shikhar stroll hand in hand along the streets of London and they are happily enjoying their company.

This clip, which has gained traction on social media, showcases the couple looking joyous in each other’s company. They are seen walking closely together on London’s bustling streets, radiating happiness. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor too was spotted along with them.

The video quickly went viral and it undoubtedly captures the affection shared between Janhvi and Shikhar. In the video, Janhvi is dressed in cargo pants paired with an off-shoulder black top, while Shikhar maintains a laid-back vibe in a T-shirt and trousers. Khushi is seen sporting a simple white top and pants.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1. Her upcoming film, Param Sundari, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, is slated for release on July 25 and will be competing against Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 at the box office. Additionally, Janhvi will soon be seen in Homebound alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, a film that received acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Next Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project Previous “Kattanduko Janaki” – MITHRA MANDALI Begins Its Musical Madness on June 21st!
else

TRENDING

image
Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur
image
Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project
image
Janhvi Kapoor Holidaying with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in London

Latest

image
Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur
image
Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project
image
Janhvi Kapoor Holidaying with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in London
image
“Kattanduko Janaki” – MITHRA MANDALI Begins Its Musical Madness on June 21st!
image
Sun TV Family Feud heads to Legal War

Most Read

image
Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor
image
Rahul Gandhi turns 55: This could be a make or break year for wannabe PM
image
Rs. 150 Crore Government Land Scam In Nellore

Related Articles

Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot