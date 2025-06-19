Janhvi Kapoor Holidaying with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in London

Reports suggest that Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been in a relationship for quite some time, although they have never publicly acknowledged it. Nonetheless, various videos, photographs, and public appearances have consistently hinted at their connection. Recently, another video emerged showing the couple enjoying their time together. In this footage, Janhvi and Shikhar stroll hand in hand along the streets of London and they are happily enjoying their company.

This clip, which has gained traction on social media, showcases the couple looking joyous in each other’s company. They are seen walking closely together on London’s bustling streets, radiating happiness. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor too was spotted along with them.

The video quickly went viral and it undoubtedly captures the affection shared between Janhvi and Shikhar. In the video, Janhvi is dressed in cargo pants paired with an off-shoulder black top, while Shikhar maintains a laid-back vibe in a T-shirt and trousers. Khushi is seen sporting a simple white top and pants.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1. Her upcoming film, Param Sundari, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, is slated for release on July 25 and will be competing against Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 at the box office. Additionally, Janhvi will soon be seen in Homebound alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, a film that received acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.