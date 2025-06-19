x
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Movie News

Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project

Published on June 19, 2025

Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project

Victory Venkatesh was last seen in Sankranthiki Vastunnam and the film is the biggest hit in the actor’s career. He will soon work with Trivikram and an official announcement will be made soon. The regular shoot will commence later this year. Before this year, Venkatesh will join the sets of the most happening film. He shares a great bond with director Anil Ravipudi. The duo delivered three super hits: F2, F3 and Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

Anil Ravipudi has approached Venkatesh to play an important role in Chiranjeevi’s film. Venkatesh has given his formal nod sometime ago and he has signed the project. He will complete the shoot of his portions in July before he joins the shoot of Trivikram’s film. Venkatesh has allocated close to a month of dates for Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s project. Venkatesh’s presence adds more craze for this happening film which is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. The Telugu audience will get a chance to witness Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh together on screen.

