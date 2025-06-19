x
Home > Movie News

Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur

Published on June 19, 2025 by swathy

Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor was present at the funeral of her former husband Sunjay Kapur, held in New Delhi. Footage that circulated on social media showed the Bollywood actress paying her respects to her ex-husband while dressed in traditional attire, specifically a white salwar suit. She was accompanied by her children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. Her sister, Kareena Kapoor, along with Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan, also joined her in Delhi.

Sunjay Kapur died earlier this week in England after suffering a heart attack during a polo match. Reports indicate that the tragedy occurred when he accidentally ingested a bee while playing, leading to a serious allergic reaction that was fatal despite prompt medical intervention. Just hours before his death, Sunjay had taken to X to share his condolences regarding the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

In his professional life, Sunjay Kapur served as the chairman of Sona Comstar, a prominent manufacturer of automotive components for electric vehicles on a global scale. Beyond his business achievements, he was also a devoted polo player, frequently seen on the field competing in matches.

Sunjay was previously married to designer Nandita Mahtani, but their union lasted only two years, ending in separation in 2003. That same year, he married Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. However, their relationship came to an end in 2014, and their highly publicized divorce was finalized in 2016. During their separation process, both parties made various allegations against each other, culminating in a legal battle where Karisma secured custody of their children, while Sunjay was granted visitation rights.

