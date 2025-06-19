x
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
“Kattanduko Janaki” – MITHRA MANDALI Begins Its Musical Madness on June 21st!

Published on June 19, 2025 by swathy

“Kattanduko Janaki” – MITHRA MANDALI Begins Its Musical Madness on June 21st!

MITHRA MANDALI

The madness of MITHRA MANDALI is only getting started! After creating quite a stir with its quirky title and a laugh-out-loud teaser, the team is now stepping into its musical phase.

The first single from the film, “Kattanduko Janaki”, is all set for a grand public launch in the heart of Amalapuram on June 21st at 6:30 PM, with the film’s full cast and crew joining in. Known for their offbeat humour and youthful energy, the team promises a launch event that’s going to be anything but ordinary.

Rahul Sipligunj lends his energetic voice, Kasarla Shyam pens lyrics that pack a punch, and RR Dhruvan composes a beat-heavy track that’s likely to dominate playlists soon.

Presented by Bunny Vas under BV Works, MITHRA MANDALI is produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, with Somaraju Penmetsa as co-producer, under the banners Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments. Directed by Vijayendar, the film features an ensemble that’s as fun as the title suggests Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore, Satya, VTV Ganesh, and more.

With Siddharth SJ behind the camera, Peekay as Editor, Gandhi Nadikudikar crafting the film’s distinct look, and RR Dhruvan bringing in his musical flavour, the film promises a wild ride filled with laughs, chaos, and a whole lot of heart.

