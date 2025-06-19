“Kattanduko Janaki” – MITHRA MANDALI Begins Its Musical Madness on June 21st!

The madness of MITHRA MANDALI is only getting started! After creating quite a stir with its quirky title and a laugh-out-loud teaser, the team is now stepping into its musical phase.

The first single from the film, “Kattanduko Janaki”, is all set for a grand public launch in the heart of Amalapuram on June 21st at 6:30 PM, with the film’s full cast and crew joining in. Known for their offbeat humour and youthful energy, the team promises a launch event that’s going to be anything but ordinary.

Rahul Sipligunj lends his energetic voice, Kasarla Shyam pens lyrics that pack a punch, and RR Dhruvan composes a beat-heavy track that’s likely to dominate playlists soon.

Presented by Bunny Vas under BV Works, MITHRA MANDALI is produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, with Somaraju Penmetsa as co-producer, under the banners Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments. Directed by Vijayendar, the film features an ensemble that’s as fun as the title suggests Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore, Satya, VTV Ganesh, and more.

With Siddharth SJ behind the camera, Peekay as Editor, Gandhi Nadikudikar crafting the film’s distinct look, and RR Dhruvan bringing in his musical flavour, the film promises a wild ride filled with laughs, chaos, and a whole lot of heart.