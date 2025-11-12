x
Kaantha, Dark Side Of Great People: Rana

Published on November 12, 2025

Kaantha, Dark Side Of Great People: Rana

Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming film Kaantha, which releases in cinemas on the 14th of this month.

Rana Daggubati clarifies that Kaantha is not a biopic but a completely fictional story.
“Nowadays, if anything happens in a studio, it spreads instantly. But many such stories occurred long ago, known only to a few. This film is inspired by that era.

I wouldn’t call it a mere incident. It reflects the darker side of great people. The conflicts between one or two prominent figures over artistic brilliance create a fascinating backdrop. We’re screening it in Madras today, and soon, everything will become clear.”

Rana also revealed that his father, Suresh Babu, contributed valuable insights to the project.
“Nanna’s inputs were invaluable since he has firsthand experience with studios from that era. His guidance helped us tremendously.”

Dulquer shared that Kaantha is a very special film for him. “Films like this come only once in a lifetime. Experiences like these can’t be recreated. As soon as Rana and I heard the story, we knew we had to make it. We paid immense attention to every detail. Each character has their own unique energy.”

Dulquer promises that Kaantha will deliver an extraordinary cinematic journey.

