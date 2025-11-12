x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Home > Movie News

Priyanka Chopra surprises as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter

Published on November 12, 2025 by sankar

Pulivendula Politics Takes Center Stage: Coalition Leaders Challenge YSRCP Dominance
Priyanka Chopra surprises as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter
Kaantha, Dark Side Of Great People: Rana
FDFS From Andhra King Taluka: Mass Song Of The Year
Akhanda 2 first single to be launched grandly in Mumbai

The team of GlobeTrotter have been unveiling a bunch of updates from the film on a regular basis. Priyanka Chopra plays a crucial role and the makers have unveiled her look as Mandakini. The actress looks fearless in a traditional avatar. She is dressed in a mustard yellow saree carrying a gun. This is her recent Indian film after a long gap. “She’s more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini.” posted Priyanka Chopra along with the poster.

The first look of Superstar Mahesh Babu is pending and it is expected to be out soon. A couple of days ago, the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran has been released. The title glimpse of GlobeTrotter will be unveiled in a massive event on November 15th in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and grand arrangements for the same are being made. Directed by SS Rajamouli, GlobeTrotter is the most awaited film of the country. KL Narayana is the producer and Keeravani scores the music.

Priyanka Chopra surprises as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter
Kaantha, Dark Side Of Great People: Rana
FDFS From Andhra King Taluka: Mass Song Of The Year

Pulivendula Politics Takes Center Stage: Coalition Leaders Challenge YSRCP Dominance
Priyanka Chopra surprises as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter
Kaantha, Dark Side Of Great People: Rana
FDFS From Andhra King Taluka: Mass Song Of The Year
Akhanda 2 first single to be launched grandly in Mumbai

Pulivendula Politics Takes Center Stage: Coalition Leaders Challenge YSRCP Dominance
Case Filed Against MLA Kaushik Reddy for Election Day Incident
AP Government Delivers on Housing Promise: 3 Lakh Families Enter New Homes

