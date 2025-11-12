Priyanka Chopra surprises as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter

The team of GlobeTrotter have been unveiling a bunch of updates from the film on a regular basis. Priyanka Chopra plays a crucial role and the makers have unveiled her look as Mandakini. The actress looks fearless in a traditional avatar. She is dressed in a mustard yellow saree carrying a gun. This is her recent Indian film after a long gap. “She’s more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini.” posted Priyanka Chopra along with the poster.

The first look of Superstar Mahesh Babu is pending and it is expected to be out soon. A couple of days ago, the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran has been released. The title glimpse of GlobeTrotter will be unveiled in a massive event on November 15th in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and grand arrangements for the same are being made. Directed by SS Rajamouli, GlobeTrotter is the most awaited film of the country. KL Narayana is the producer and Keeravani scores the music.