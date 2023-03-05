Kabzaa Trailer: An epic action saga with dope action

Advertisement

The trailer of Kabzaa, one of the most anticipated movies of Kannada cinema, is released today. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan launched the much awaited trailer in a grand teaser launch event at Bangalore. Indian Real star Upendra is playing the lead role in this gangster drama.

The movie ‘Kabzaa’ directed by R. Chandru will be released in seven or eight languages on March 17th. Along with Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep had an important role in this film, which was made at a huge budget. Shriya Saran plays the lead role in this film.

Coming to trailer, it was packed with adrenaline rush moments. Upendra roars like a stylish gangster, and the flash cuts during his action are next level. Upendra was seen two different looks while one of them in a navy officer uniform and other as a gangster. Kichcha Sudeepa is seen in powerful police officer role and Shriya Saran make an appearance in the trailer in a strong role.

The trailer was edited in such a way that the rich frames, action, and emotion behind it astounded the audience. The arresting background score by Ravi Basrur and the powerful dialogues reveal how thrilling the theatre experience will be. Fans are praising the trailer for its scale and visual tone.

The makers have called it ‘the next big thing in Indian cinema’. Kabzaa also stars Prakash Raj, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, M Kamaraj, Posani Krishna Murali, and other notable actors. The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj and bankrolled by filmmaker R Chandru under Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises. Hero Nithiin and N Sudhakar Reddy releasing the film in Telugu under the banners of Ruchira Entertainments and N Cinemas.