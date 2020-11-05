Kajal has a special surprise for Megastar’s Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to resume the work of his next film titled Acharya from November 9th. Koratala Siva is the director and Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady. Kajal Aggarwal recently tied the knot to Gautam Kitchlu and is on a break. There are speculations that Kajal would take a long break and will not return back to work anytime soon. But leaving many in surprise, the actress allocated her dates for Acharya.

Kajal will join the sets of the film this month. Kajal along with her husband will fly down to Hyderabad. Along with participating in the shoot, Kajal is in plans to host a couple of parties for the Tollywood celebrities in November. The major portions of Kajal’s work from Acharya will be completed in this schedule. The actress also signed Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 but there are no traces about the shoot. Hence Kajal allocated bulk dates for Acharya. Kajal and Gautam are expected to fly to an undisclosed foreign location for a holiday once she completes the shoot of Acharya.