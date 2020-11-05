Emito Idhi Lyrical Prelude from Rang De: Melodious Glimpse

Yupp Advert

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De is in the last leg of shoot and is carrying decent expectations. Venky Atluri is the director and the lyrical prelude of the song ‘Emito Idhi’ is unveiled today. Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh are spotted in an extremely romantic mood in this melodious number. Devi Sri Prasad composes one of the best tunes among his albums in the recent times, hints the song. The full lyrical song of ‘Emito Idhi’ will be out on November 7th. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Rang De releases next year.