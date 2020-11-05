Venkatesh joins the sets of Naarappa

Victory Venkatesh has been idle for the past seven months and the shoot of his upcoming movie Naarappa came to a halt. The film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Asuran and Venky sports a rugged look with a white beard in the film. The shoot of Naarappa resumed today in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. The short schedule will commence for a week with which 80% of the shoot will be completed. All the social distancing guidelines are strictly followed on the sets of Naarappa.

Venkatesh is expected to shoot for the flashback episodes of Naarappa next month and he will be seen in a new young look for the role and schedule. The entire flashback episodes will be completed in a single schedule in Tamil Nadu with which the entire shoot of Naarappa will be completed. Srikanth Addala is the director and Priyamani is the leading lady. S Thanu and Suresh Babu are the producers. Naarappa will have its theatrical release in summer 2021.