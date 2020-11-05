Samantha’s celebrity talk show for Aha

Telugu OTT platform Aha inked a deal with top Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni for a celebrity talk show which will stream on Aha very soon. The shoot of the show is currently happening in Hyderabad. Samantha already started shooting for the talk show and completed the episodes with Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda, Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah. Some top Tollywood celebrities will make their presence on Samantha’s show in the coming weeks.

The show starts from Diwali on Aha. The actress recently surprised the small screen audience with her hosting skills for a couple of episodes of Bigg Boss 4 recently. Samantha will sure live up the expectations with her talk show expressed netizens on social media. The actress will start the shoot of her next film in 2021.