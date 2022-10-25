Kantara team accused of Plagiarism

Kantara is one of the biggest hits in the recent times. The Kannada film is doing sensational business in all the languages. The film is unstoppable across the Telugu states. The film landed into a troible over the copyright infringement for the music. Thaikkudam Bridge, the famous band that is based in Kerala accused the makers. They claim that the track Varaha Roopam from Kantara is quite similar to Navarasm from their band that was released five years ago. Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty and he played the lead role in this film. KGF makers bankrolled this interesting attempt.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.