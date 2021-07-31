KCR blocks MLC polls, what about Huzurabad?

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao always love to face elections.

This is his strategy since he launched TRS in 2001. He always used to resign along with his party MLAs, MPs during Telangana statehood agitation days and force bypolls frequently and win them to prove his strength. He strengthened TRS in Telangana with this strategy.

Even after formation of Telangana state and KCR becoming CM in 2014, he is not giving up this strategy.

He dissolved Telangana Legislative Assembly in September 2018, nine months before its term ends in June 2019 and forced advanced Assembly polls in December 2018 and won with a huge majority.

KCR forced another bypoll in Telangana by sacking Etela Rajender from his cabinet in May this year forcing Etela to quit Huzurabad MLA seat in June.

But for the first time, KCR seems to be afraid of facing elections. This became evident after Election Commission of India sought Telangana state government’s view on holding MLC elections for six seats under MLA’s quota.

The EC has written a letter to TS government on July 28 seeking its opinion on holding MLC polls.

The TS government responded today (Saturday) saying the time is not appropriate to hold MLC polls now due to Covid conditions in state.

Only 119 MLAs vote in this election and of this 111 MLAs belong to TRS and its friendly party AIMIM. Even this voting will be not be held as opposition parties have no required MLAs even to contest elections. All these six MLC seats will be bagged by TRS without election unanimously. Despite this, KCR expressed unwillingness to hold MLC polls.

This shows that KCR wants Huzurabad bypoll also to be delayed further. Political circles say had KCR said yes to MLC polls, the EC would have given approval even to hold Huzurabad bypoll now and with this fear KCR blocked MLC polls.

Political circles say KCR wants Huzurabad bypoll to be delayed till he implements Dalit Bandhu scheme perfectly and launch many other development programmes to lure voters in Huzurabad to defeat Etela.