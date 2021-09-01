KCR extends Dalit Bandhu to 4 more Assembly constituencies!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is making desperate attempts to counter Opposition parties criticism that he launched Dalit Bandhu only in Huzurabad to defeat Etela Rajender in upcoming by poll.

KCR on Wednesday (today) decided to implement Dalit Bandhu in four more Assembly constituencies along with Huzurabad.

He has selected Madhira, Tungaturthi, Achampeta and Jukkal Assembly constituencies to implement Dalit Bandhu, where there is large Dalit population.

However, unlike in Huzurabad where all Dalit families in entire constituency are covered, only one mandal in each of the above four constituencies will be covered on a pilot basis. But all Dalit families in these mandals will be covered.

The CM will select these four mandals after he returns from his Delhi tour on September 3.

KCR will hold a meeting with respective MLAs and district ministers to select four mandals.