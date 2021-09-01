Sai Dharam Tej launches #ThankYouCollector Stories

Sai Dharam Tej, who is playing a District Collector named Panja Abhiram in his upcoming venture Republic, has launched an initiative called #ThankYouCollector Stories.

Under this initiative, stories of good and brave work done by District Collectors will be shared with the public from September 8.

Explaining the idea behind #ThankYouCollector Stories, Sai Tej said in a video, “We respect our soldiers who safeguard us from enemies in the borders. We have seen and heard about their valour and sacrifice.

At the same time, District Collectors struggle on a daily basis to protect the nation from the hands of inland enemies. Some win and some even lose their lives in the struggle. How many of us know about them?

So, to pay tributes to them, we are launching an initiative called Thank You Collector to throw light on their stories.”

Dev Katta’s Republic will release on October 1 for Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

Republic, being touted as an intriguing social drama, primarily focuses on the three pillars of democracy — legislative, executive and judiciary.

Aishwarya Rajesh plays the female lead in the film, produced by J Bhagawan and J Pullarao on JB Entertainments banner in association with Zee Studios.

Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna play important roles in this flick. Music is by Mani Sharma.