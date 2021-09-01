Exclusive: Ram Charan signs his 16th Film

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is done with the shoot of RRR and he will complete the pending portions of Acharya soon. Ram Charan signed his next film in the direction of Shankar and the film starts rolling from September 8th. The film will hit the screens in early 2023. Shankar promised to complete the shoot without major breaks. Ram Charan has been in talks with various directors for his next film and his 16th film is now locked.

Jersey fame Gautam Tinnanuri will direct his 16th film and the project got locked recently. NV Prasad and Ram Charan will jointly produce this prestigious project. Gautam is done with Hindi Jersey and is waiting for the film’s release. He is currently working on the script. Ram Charan will commence the shoot of Gautam’s project next year and an announcement will be made at the right time. Gautam has been in talks with Charan for a long time and the project is locked now.