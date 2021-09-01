Music composer replaced for Akhil’s Agent

Young composer Thaman is currently in the best phase in his career. He is lined up with more than a dozen big-budget projects in Telugu and Tamil languages. He is on board for Akhil’s upcoming movie Agent that is directed by Surendar Reddy. The latest update coming says that the makers changed the music composer after Thaman was unavailable due to his packed schedules and work. After Thaman kept away from responding, Surendar Reddy and his team roped in Hiphop Tamizha for the film.

Hiphop Tamizha already started working on the project. The shoot of Agent is happening in Hyderabad and Surendar Reddy is keen to complete the shoot before the end of this year. Sakshi Vaidya is the leading lady in this stylish spy thriller and Akhil’s transformation gained a top class response. AK Entertainments are the producers and Agent releases next year.