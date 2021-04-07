KCR to take a call on Telangana theatre occupancies

The Telangana High Court asked the government to come up with an explanation about the measures taken after the sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Telangana state cabinet will meet and KCR will chair this meeting. As per the update coming, KCR will discuss about the steps to be taken and implement them strictly from next week after the completion of Ugadi. 50 percent occupancy for theatres too is under discussion to have a strict control on the new cases. The makers of the upcoming releases will take the final call on the release dates as per the restrictions announced by the government of Telangana, The government of Telangana is expected to submit a detailed report to the High Court about the curbs to be implemented.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.