“Kishan Reddy’s Musi Nidra is for photo shoot”

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud lambasted Union Minister for Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy, calling latter’s ‘Musi Nidra’ as a publicity stunt aimed at conducting a photo shoot. A normally calm Mahesh Kumar Goud also called Kishan Reddy a ‘Gujarat Ghulam’ launching a tirade against Telangana BJP president.

Along with Mahesh Kumar Goud, several other Congress seniors like MPs Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Balram Naik spoke against Kishan Reddy on Sunday, as BJP Minister took up Musi Nidra program, protesting against CM Revanth Reddy’s ambitious Musi Riverfront Development Project.

“Kishan Reddy is doing Musi Nidra campaign for photoshoot. How will he know the troubles of people living on Musi river bank and surrounds, by sleeping there for one day? If he really wants to know the problems of people living in the Musi river bank areas, he should stay there for atleast three months. What’s ironic is, officials have sprayed mosquitoes spray in the areas where Kishan Reddy is touring, before his arrival. More over he is sleeping wearing socks,” said Mahesh Goud criticizing Kishan Reddy.

“Kishan Reddy is doing Musi Nidra, only to divert attention and protect BRS. Whenever BRS graph comes down, Kishan Reddy will come up with some activity to help BRS,” further said Mahesh Kumar Goud.

“When Kishan Reddy is okay with Sabarmati Front project in Gujarat, why is he opposing Musi Riverfront Development? Why this double standards? When Revanth Reddy is trying to make Telangana into the most developed state with Musi Riverfront Development project, Why is Kishan Reddy obstructing it? He is worried that Telangana will surpass Gujarat. Kishan Reddy should stop behaving like ‘Gujarat Ghulam,” reasoned Mahesh Kumar Goud, coming down heavily on Kishan Reddy.

