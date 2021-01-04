Kodali’s ultimate idea to ‘persecute’ Naidu, Lokesh, etc

No wonder, the YCP Government may take its ‘arm twisting’ tactics to the next level against the TDP leaders. Already, cases are being filed against Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh, Atchannaidu and everyone who raises voice. Lower level TDP leaders are becoming victims in murders as well.

Now, YCP Minister Kodali Nani has come out with a new idea which is indeed alarming. He may have made a political statement but all such comments are coming true one by one. Kodali has recommended that wholesale narco tests should be conducted on Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh to make them tell the truth.

The Minister says that these narco tests should be conducted on Ashok Gajapati Raju and at least 10 TDP leaders so that they will reveal what happened in Ramateertham. Already, Vijay Sai Reddy accused Ashok Gajapati of failing to safeguard Rama statue in his capacity as the Chairman of the Temple board.

Whatever, Kodali Nani’s latest statements have sent shockwaves in the AP political circles. Analysts say that the YCP is indeed using every available option to suppress the voice of Naidu and TDP. It is not surprising that the narco test idea is brought forward to threaten the TDP.