Komatireddy leaving for Goa to skip Revanth’s Dalit Dandora!

Senior Congress leader and Bhongir Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy continues to maintain distance with new TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy.

Venkat Reddy who was in the race for TPCC chief post based on his seniority and loyalty to Congress was shocked after the party high command appointed Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief on June 28, who joined Congres from TDP just four years ago.

Angered at this, Venkat Reddy made serious allegations against Revant of securing TPCC chief post like ‘cash for vote’ case by bribing party’s national leaders.

Since then, he is maintaining distance from Revanth by not coming to Gandhi Bhavan and not attending any meetings convened by Revanth. Although Revanth tried to meet Venkat Reddy at his residence, he refused to meet and asked Revanth not to try to meet him.

When Revanth held first huge public meeting “Dalit Girijan Dandora” in Indervelli in Adilabad district last week, Venkat Reddy skipped the meeting though several senior Congress leaders attended.

Revanth decided to hold second Dalit Girijana Dandora in Ibrahimpatnam on Hyderabad outskirts on August 18. Ibrahimpatnam falls under Komatireddy’s Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency.

Komatireddy on Friday (today) issued a press statement all of a sudden saying that he is visiting Goa and Mumbai on a study tour from August 17 to 21 being a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal & Steel.

His sudden decision triggered speculations that Komatireddy is leaving for study tour only to skip Revanth’s meeting on August 18.

However, the venue has now been changed from Ibrahimpatnam as police denied permission citing traffic problems near Outer Ring Road.

Revanth is now searching for a site near Chevella.