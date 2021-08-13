Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shifts To Goa

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata being helmed by Parasuram has completed two schedules one in Dubai and the other in Hyderabad. Today, they have started another schedule in Goa.

An action episode under the command of Ram-Lakshamn masters is filmed in this schedule. A big set is built to shoot some significant scenes on lead cast in Goa. An on-location picture sees Mahesh Babu discussing with his director and stunt directors.

The film will be high on entertainment, though it will have good dose of action, romance and other elements.

The film’s Blaster was released on Mahesh Babu’s birthday and the response for the same was exceptional. Keerthy Suresh essays the leading lady in the film produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.