KTR reacts on Bengaluru violence: Don’t spread fake news

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao expressed his anguish and shock over the violence in Bengaluru that left three people dead after police opened fire to quell a mob who clashed with the police over a provocative social media post about the Prophet Mohammad.

Rama Rao appealed to the people to desist from circulating fake news in social media. He said social media cannot turn into an instrument for antisocial behaviour. “Goes to show you how dangerous spreading fake news in social media can be,” tweeted KTR urging people not to indulge in propaganda and stop spreading fake news.

Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen allegedly uploaded a derogatory post on Facebook about Prophet Muhammad triggering violence. A mob, hundreds in number, went on rampage. They gathered outside the MLA’s house and burnt down the vehicles. Sixty police personnel were also injured in the violence. Authorities imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people at a place, in Bengaluru. A curfew was also imposed in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Kavalbyrasandra areas in Bengaluru.

