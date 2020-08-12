Sadak 2: Most disliked trailer by Netizens

Yupp Advert

Veteran director Mahesh Babu wanted to recreate the magic of Sadak with Sadak 2 after almost three decades. The film directed by Mahesh Bhatt features Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28th and the trailer of the film is out today. In less than three hours of its release, the trailer got 300K dislikes on YouTube. Netizens have been debating a ban on the film after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sadak 2 is slammed as a product of nepotism.

Netizens rushed to YouTube to hit the thumbs down icon and Sadak 2 is named as the most disliked trailer on YouTube in no time. Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are badly targeted and they have been tightlipped after Sushant passed away. They are badly trolled all over today. Top producer Karan Johar too is facing the heat and he decided to skip the promotions of Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena.