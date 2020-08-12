Devakatta’s plagiarism allegations on “NTR” producer storms tollywood.

Devakatta, who made his debut with Vennela movie became popular after Prasthanam. Even though he didn’t get that blockbuster hit yet, he is known to the audience as the director who creates original content. It is because of the same reason, his Prasthanam was remade in Hindi. In film industry, creating original content is one thing, but saving the content from being plagiarized is another big thing. Now Devakatta made allegations on Vishnu Induri, who is one of the co-producer of NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu movies..

Issue started when Vishnu Induri announced his next project on CBN-YSR friendship:

Vishnu Induri is currently producing Thalaivi movie. He announced his plans of making his next movie on the friendship of CBN-YSR. This made Devakatta furious and he told, without mentioning the name of Vishnu Induri, that some people are stealing his work without giving any credit to him. However, as he didn’t mention the name, people started imagining different names. So, to avoid all this confusion, Devakatta revealed the name of the person he is talking about. It is known news that, Devakatta name was doing rounds during the scripting stage of NTR biopic movie, for which Vishnu Induri was one of the producers, but later Teja was roped in. However Teja also left the project after some initial work and director Krish pitched in.

Devakatta allegations on Vishnu Induri:

After knowing about the plans of Vishnu Induri to make movie on CBN-YSR friendship, Devakatta wrote a series of tweets. He tweeted, “In 2017, I have written a script paying homage to the iconic YSR/CBN political life imagining a fictional friendship/professional rivalry between them and registered it under the copy rights act. I hav also registered multiple versions of this script since 2017. The “idea” is being hijacked by some ppl here over several “party talks” but hope they limit their fiction to the public domain and don’t invite any legal action by copying any of my registered themes/scenes! This script was first written as 3 part film inspired by Godfather, which I later converted into a web series format. Our team have pitched this idea to some major OTT platforms and our legal team is closely following up with this news!! . Earlier this same person stole another script I pitched directly and made a disaster out of it!! This time I won’t let him toil another exciting script out of sheer respect for YSR gaaru and CBN gaaru!!”

Plagiarism allegations not new in tollywood:

Plagiarism allegations are not new in tollywood. In recent times, director Trivikram faced several allegations for his movies like ” Aravinda Sametha”, “Agnathavasi” and “A Aa”. It is a very painful experience for the creator of original content to see his work being stolen by someone. We will have to wait and see whether Devakatta will be able to protect his content or not.