Kuppam to Akiveedu, poll bugle sounds again in AP

It’s poll time again in Andhra Pradesh. The notification for the Nellore Municipal Corporation, 12 municipalities, 533 panchayat wards, 85 MPTCs and 11 ZPTCs has been issued. The elections to these local bodies would be held on November 14, 15 and 16.

The voting for the panchayats would be held on November 14 and the results would be declared on the same day. The polling for the municipalities and the corporation of Nellore would be held o n November 15 and the results would be out on November 17. The polling for the MPTCs and the ZPTCS would be held on November 16 and the counting would be taken up on November 18.

The election code would be in force from Monday afternoon and would be in force till the day of counting. The nominations would be filed between November 3 and November 5. The notification was issued by state election commissioner Neelam Sahani.

All attention is focused on the Nellore corporation and the Kuppam municipality in Chittoor district. Nellore is a YSRCP citadel and the TDP has been performing poorly in the whole district. Similarly, Kuppam municipality comes under Kuppam assembly constituency, which is traditionally represented by Chandrababu Naidu. But of late, the TDP has been slipping and the YSRCP has posted impressive victories in the local body polls. Many of the ZPTCs and MPTCs in Kuppam constituency have now been won by the YSRCP. To arrest the falling TDP graph, Chandrababu himself has begun touring in the municipality area.