Legendary Singer Hospitalized

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle who is 92 years old has been rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai after she suffered cardiac arrest. She is undergoing treatment under the supervision of experts in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Asha Bhosle has been unwell from the past few months and she is away from singing assignments. Her health condition is said to be critical for now. Her family members are yet to issue a statement.

In a career spanning for eight decades, Asha Bhosle sang several chartbusters in all the Indian languages. She is the recipient of prestigious Indian awards like Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan. Wishing Asha Bhosle a speedy recovery.