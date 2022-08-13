Liger Promotions: Vijay Deverakonda steals the show

Vijay Deverakonda is keen to get the image of a pan-Indian actor. His efforts are clearly visible with his upcoming movie Liger. The actor is busy touring across the nation and is interacting with the fans and common people as a part of the promotions of Liger. Vijay Deverakonda is stealing the show with his simplicity and rocking looks. The actor slipped into a casual look with slippers which turned out to be the new trend. Vijay turned out to be the major attraction of the promotions and he even dominated Ananya Pandey. Massive crowds gathered for Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai, Patna and other North Indian cities. The young actor is thrilled with the response and he is all set for a tour across South India.

The trailer of Liger caught everyone’s attention and the songs are trending. Vijay Deverakonda is super confident on the film and the trade circles predict that Liger would be the next biggest opener among the films that will release during this season. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Mike Tyson played the lead roles. Bollywood producer Karan Johar co-produced Liger along with Puri Connects. The film is heading for a huge release on August 25th.