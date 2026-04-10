Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Review

Lik Movie Review

Lik Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5

Pradeep Ranganathan has delivered blockbusters like Love Today, Dragon and Dude in the past. He emerged as one of the most bankable actors in Tamil and Telugu languages. All his super hit films are aimed for the youth of this generation and are new age love stories. His next film is titled Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) directed by Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara is the producer and the film released today. Here is the review of Love Insurance Kompany:

Story:

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) happens in 2040 and the humans are addicted to apps and latest technology. Surya (SJ Suryah) introduces a new app named LIK for youngsters. The entire world gets addicted to LIK and this app tests the real love between a couple through the Love Score. If the Love Score is above 60, their love is success. At this time, Vas (Pradeep Ranganathan) lives away from smartphones and technology. There is a reason for it. He falls in love with Dheema (Krithi Shetty) but she parts ways with Vas because of the poor love score predicted by LIK. The rest of Love Insurance Kompany is all about how Vas proves that human emotions are greater than Love Score of LIK.

Some of the ideas and plots are crazy to hear and they are hard to make into a complete feature film with impressive narration. Love Insurance Kompany is great as an idea but it fails badly when told in a two and a half hour film. The concept of Love Score and LIK is really a good concept. The film narrates about how youth of the new generation got addicted to technology and the new apps. The director takes the audience to 2040 and narrates about how technology is impacting the lives of the youth. The biggest drawback of LIK is that the emotion did not work at all.

The director takes enough time to introduce the plot to the audience and take them to the world of LIK. The real story unfolds after the Love Score gets introduced. Most of the episodes are well aware and they fail to make an impact. The youth in 2026 are also addicted to technology and apps. The audience finds nothing great to get thrilled. The love story between Vas and Dheema is very slow paced and it lacks intensity. The audience will not get worried after their breakup as it lacks emotion.

The conflict point is quite weak. After a mixed first half, the second half of Love Insurance Kompany loses the track completely. Not a single episode is impressive and it tests the patience of the audience. The attempts of the lead actor winning against the antagonist is not presented well and they look poor. Surya’s role is silly and it turns disastrous during the climax portions. The impact of apps on youth is just told during the love story and the core plot is ignored in the film. The second half of Love Insurance Kompany is a huge disappointment.

Performances:

Pradeep Ranganathan carries a similar look that he portrayed in Love Today, Dragon and Dude. He also carried the same ease and his acting looks boring for the most of the time. He has to work on his looks in the future. He is energetic as Vas and carried the film well. Krithi Shetty gets an apt role as Dheema in Love Insurance Kompany. But she is quite poor when it comes to her performance. SJ Suryah looks stylish in his role but his role is loud and makes no impact. Yogi Babu is good in a comic role.

Anirudh’s music is quite pleasant and the background score is quite impressive. The Art department has worked hard to take the audience to the future. The production design is decent. Love Insurance Kompany is impressive as a plot but it fails badly when it comes to narration. LIK is a speedbreaker for the success track of Pradeep Ranganathan and this film can be given a miss.

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5