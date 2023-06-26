TDP general secretary, Nara Loeksh, on Monday promised to clear all the pending bills soon after the party assumes power in the State.

Participating in Rachabanda programme during his Yuva Galam pada yatra with the villagers of Annamedu on Monday, Lokesh said that the people are really facing all kinds of difficulties during the YSRCP rule and even the bills for those poor who have built their houses under certain welfare schemes during the TDP regime are still pending. Expressing concern that due to the sale of spurious seeds and fertilisers the farmers are facing problems, Lokesh said that all these issues will be completely checked by the coming TDP government.

Also, Rs 20,000 will be paid for every farmer per annum and minimum support price will be provided for all farm products, he said, adding that all the pending projects will be completed. “On learning about the problems being faced by various sections of people, the Maha Sakthi scheme was announced in Maha Nadu,” Lokesh observed.

A large number of YSRCP activists from Sullurpet Assembly segment joined the TDP at Annamedu campsite in the presence of Lokesh. The people are no longer able to tolerate the atrocities of the ruling party, Mr Lokesh said and stated that whoever wants to join the TDP will be welcomed.

When the Madaphalam villagers narrated their cup of woes to Lokesh, he said that sand mafia is ruling the roost in the State now and even the Annamayya project was washed away due to the failure of the State Government which claimed 61 innocent lives. Lokesh told the villagers of Vemuguntapalem that the coming TDP government will take stringent action against the sand mafia. He also told the villagers of Kuchivadapalem that a check dam will be built by the coming TDP government to meet the drinking water needs of the locals.

Lokesh’s Yuva Galam pada yatra entered the Guduru Assembly segment from Sullurpet on Monday evening. Thousands of TDP activists and local leaders headed by the local incharge, Pasim Sunil Kumar, gave a rousing reception to Lokesh.