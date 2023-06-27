Buzz: Nani30 to get Preponed

Natural Star Nani is shooting for his 30th film that is directed by a debutant Shouryuv. The romantic entertainer has Mrunal Thakur playing the leading lady and the film was announced for December 21st release. The shooting portions of this untitled film are expected to be completed by the end of August but Nani wanted a comfortable release date and picked up Christmas season. There are strong reports that Pawan Kalyan’s OG may arrive during the season and Venkatesh’s Saindhav is slated for December 22nd release.

With two biggies around, Nani30 may get preponed. The makers are keen to complete the work at the earliest to lock the final release date of the film. Other dates in November and December are considered currently. If OG misses Christmas release, Nani30 will release as per the schedule. Vyra Entertainments are the producers of Nani30 which is yet to be titled.