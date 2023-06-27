Bhaag Saale Trailer: Hilarious Crime Comedy

Advertisement

Crime Comedy films always have good patronage from the Telugu audience and particularly from the younger generation. Here’s a new film that falls under this category.

The said film is Bhaag Saale, the trailer for which was unveiled a recently. The trailer starts with the introduction of a gang of goons who are on the mission of finding a ring that is of great importance. They then stumble upon Simha who is working as a chef.

Going by the trailer, there is a very strong scope for good comedy and if explored well, then the film has a good prospect. The film is directed by young filmmaker Praneeth Bramandapally. There are enough romantic shots and action shots in the trailer to catch the attention of the younger section of audience right away.

It is good to see Simha, Sudharshan, Viva Harsha and others in funny roles. They are expected to tickle the funny bones starting from the 7th of July in theatres.