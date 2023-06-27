Testing time for Akkinenis

King Nagarjuna has been struggling to deliver a hit from a long time. He attempted different genres but all of them fell flat. The actor’s theatrical market is at risk now. He is not in a hurry and he is on a hunt for the right film. With all the top and talented directors occupied with other films, Nag is left with few options. He has been listening to scripts on a regular basis from the past three months. Nagarjuna is yet to finalize his next film for now and the discussions are on.

Naga Chaitanya too is shattered with two massive debacles Thank You and Custody. The actor is confused and he is on a break. There are reports that he would work with Chandoo Mondeti. The pre-production work is on and Chaitanya is taking special care about the film. GA2 Pictures are the producers. Akhil Akkineni too needs to bounce back. He was badly criticised after the release of Agent. Akhil signed a periodic drama to be directed by debutant Anil and UV Creations will bankroll the project.

Akkinenis are currently in a tough phase and their fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback of the three actors from the family. Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil are expected to commence their next films in the next three months.