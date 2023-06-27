Will Definitely Kill Salman Khan: Goldy Brar

Canada-based most wanted gangster Goldy Brar confessed of killing Sidhu Moose Wala, who was a Punjabi rap singer and was shot dead on 29th May, 2022. Lawrence Bhisnoi was accused of killing Sidhu Moose Wala till Goldy Brar confessed that he was the mastermind behind the rapper’s death. He claims that Moose Wala was an egoistic person and misused his power and money. Goldy Brar in an interview says that he wanted to teach him a lesson and he taught it by killing him.

Goldy Brar also admitted that Salman Khan will be their next target and will definitely kill him. Salman Khan received a threatening email from Goldy Brar for hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi community by killing a blackbuck in 1998. He demanded an apology or else warned of killing him. Goldy Brar also says that he will keep on trying on his enemy as long as they are alive. He admits that with no doubt he will kill Salman Khan. Goldy Brar was listed in the 25 most wanted fugitives list last month in Canada. However, Mumbai police already provided security for Salman Khan.