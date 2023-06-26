Nabha Natesh in Bellamkonda’s Next

Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas commenced the shoot of his next film, an action entertainer that is titled Tyson Naidu. Saagar Chandra is directing this film and the first schedule of the film got wrapped up in Ramoji Film City in a special set. Young and talented Nabha Natesh is roped in as the leading lady in Tyson Naidu. Bellamkonda and Nabha Natesh worked in Alludu Adhurs in the past but the film ended up as a debacle.

The duo is teaming up for the second time in Tyson Naidu. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and the film releases early next year. After the disaster of Chatrapathi, Bellamkonda Sreenivas is not in a hurry and he is extra cautious. He is also holding talks for a couple of films that will be announced soon.