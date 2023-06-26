During 2014-19 then chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has created assets with maximum allocations to capital expenditure, but during 2019-23 Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has massively reduced the allocation for capital expenditure and looted the State only to become the richest Chief Minister of the country, remarked TDP spokesperson, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Monday.

The capital expenditure is touching the rock bottom level now is the classic example of Jagan Reddy’s destructive rule, Pattabhiram told media persons here. The Jagan’s Government which always moves in the reverse direction also moved in the same way in capital expenditure too taking the State to the first position from bottom, said Pattabhi in a rather sarcastic way.

Pointing out that the Bank of Baroda in its report for 2022-23 clearly mentioned how 25 States have spent the capital expenditure, Pattabhi satted that Andhra Pradesh stood in the 25th position by spending a mere 23 per cent which is really shameful for the people of the State. Between 2014-19 the Chandrababu Naidu government has spent on an average 93 per cent allocated in the budget for capital expenditure while the Jagan Government has spent only 44.2 per cent of the budgetary allocations from 2019 to 2023, he said.

Observing that capital expenditure is necessary for any State to progress, Pattabhi felt that Jagan has miserably failed in creating assets in the past four years. Several States have largely generated employment opportunities either through the construction sector or through certain affiliated units which helped them get strengthened financially, he said.

“We are unfortunate to have this Chief Minister who did not make any such attempts following which the youth are either migrating to other States in search of jobs or even resorting to suicides,” Pattabhi said with a tone of concern. The TDP demands the Chief Minister and the Minister for Finance, Buggana Rajendranath, who are responsible for this pathetic condition of the State, to answer to the people and also come for an open debate on the prevailing economic condition of the State, Pattabhiram said.