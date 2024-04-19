Mahesh Babu back to Hyderabad

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been preparing himself for his next film and he is getting trained in Europe for his role. SS Rajamouli is the director of this big-budget forest adventure. Mahesh Babu has been in Europe for more than a month. His family visited him for two weeks and they returned back to Hyderabad recently. Mahesh Babu returned back to Hyderabad this morning. SS Rajamouli and the film’s producer KL Narayana too are spotted along with Mahesh in the airport. Mahesh sported a new look with long hair in the clicks.

His look is currently being designed and the shoot is expected to commence in June this year. Rajamouli will interact with the media to reveal the details about the project before the shoot commences. The cast and crew members are currently being finalized. Keeravani scores the music and PS Vinod will handle the cinematography work. The film may hit the screens in 2026 or 2027.