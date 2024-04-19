x
Home > Boxoffice

North India Theatrical Rights For Pan India Films 2024 – Pushpa2 fetches record price

Published on April 19, 2024 by ratnasri

North India Theatrical Rights For Pan India Films 2024 – Pushpa2 fetches record price

As we know that many Pan India films are gearing up for release in the 2nd half of the year starting with Kalki (Scheduled for May 30 as of today), North India distributors have already started locking the theatrical rights of the films mostly on advance basis.

Pushpa 2 has gotten the highest advance among all the films which was quite expected given its popularity especially in North India. The first film (Pushpa : The Rise) was a blockbuster theatrical success in Hindi and the OTT/Satellite has taken its reach to another level. It has fetched 200 cr from the distributors on advance basis which is on par with Bollywood stars like Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan.

Prabhas’s Kalki has fetched 100 Cr advance while the RRR duo films Game Changer & Devara have fetched 75 Cr & 45 Cr respectively. Kamal Hasan’s Indian 2 has fetched 30 Cr in which 10 Cr is a non refundable advance.

Below are the North India theatrical rights of upcoming films:

Pushpa2 – 200 Cr (Advance – AA Films)
Kalki2898AD – 100 Cr (Advance – AA Films)
Game Changer : 75 Cr (Advance – AA Films)
Devara : 45 Cr (Advance – AA Films)
Indian2 : 30 Cr (20 Cr Advance + 10 Cr NRA – Pen Films)

