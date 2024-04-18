Parineeti Chopra on losing Bollywood Projects

Bollywood beauty Parineeti Chopra is not having so many offers. The actress was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila that is streaming on Netflix. The film has been receiving critical acclaim and Parineeti Chopra was lauded for her portrayal as Amarjot Kaur. The film is the biopic of singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The actress during her recent interview revealed that she has lost many Bollywood films. Parineeti Chopra said that her PR Game Sucks.

Parineeti Chopra made some strong statements in Bollywood. “I am not a person who attends parties and dinners for work opportunities. I wish my directors and writers would reach me for roles. My debut film Ishaqzaade brought me a national award and I am the same today too. I wish to break the system of lobbying in Bollywood and do many interesting roles in the future. I may have done wrong films but I am not wrong as an actor” told Parineeti Chopra. The actress got married to AAP politician Raghav Chadha in September 2023. The actress revealed that she would continue acting in the future.