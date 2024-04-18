Ram Charan’s Game Changer Hindi Deal Closed

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is busy with his upcoming film Game Changer and the film is directed by Shankar. There are various reasons that the film got pushed and the team is now working to release the film during the second half of this year. The film may hit the screens in September or October. Anil Thadani, the top distributor of Bollywood has acquired the Hindi theatrical rights of Game Changer for a price of Rs 75 crores (refundable). Anil Thadani will release Game Changer across the North Indian belt.

Anil Thadani also acquired the Hindi theatrical rights of Tollywood biggies like Pushpa: The Rule and Devara. Game Changer is a political drama packed with action and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. Thaman scores the music and Dil Raju is the producer. The film is made on a massive budget and Ram Charan plays a dual role. Sunil, Srikanth, Anjali and Jayaram will be seen in other important roles in Game Changer.