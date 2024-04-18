Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Kabir Singh actor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the biggest directors of Indian cinema. His films Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal are massive box-office hits and at the same time they brought enough criticism. Sandeep Reddy is not much bothered but he loves to take a dig at some of the celebrities. He is quite strict on his stand when it comes to criticism for his films. Critically acclaimed actor Adil Hussain essayed a crucial role in Kabir Singh and during a podcast interview, he said that he regrets playing a role in Kabir Singh. Adil has confessed that it is the only film in his career that he regrets being a part of. He also said that he walked out of the theatre after watching 20 minutes of Kabir Singh. The actor admitted that he signed the film without listening to the script and he clarified that he even did not watch the original version, Arjun Reddy before signing Kabir Singh.

“Ur ‘belief’ in 30 art films didn’t get as much fame to u as ur ‘regret’ of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting u, knowing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I’ll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help. Now smile properly” posted Sandeep Reddy in response. He even posted the YouTube video of Adil Hussain. The versatile actor also said that he did not watch Animal and he concluded saying that he felt embarrassed working for Kabir Singh.