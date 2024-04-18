x
ED attaches the properties of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Published on April 18, 2024

ED attaches the properties of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

The Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai attached the properties belonging to businessman Raj Kundra and his wife Shilpa Shetty worth Rs 97.79 crores under the act of PMLA. The properties included a residential flat located in Juhu which is on the name of Shilpa Shetty and the rest are the equity shares that are registered on the name of Raj Kundra. The properties are attached as per the Rs 6600 crore Bitcoin case in 2017.

ED claimed that the promoters have cheated all the investors. Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from Amit Bharadwaj to set up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. The Bitcoins gained by Raj Kundra are valued at Rs 150 crores. Raj Kundra is a controversial businessman who has been involved in several such controversies. Shilpa Shetty is quite busy with her acting career.

