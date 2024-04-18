x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pottel Teaser: Impressees Big Time

Published on April 18, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Jagan Turned Weligonda Project into a Curse
image
One House, One Clan – Bigg Boss Shocks Housemates
image
Samantha kick-starts the shoot of her Second Production
image
Lucky Baskhar and KA: Big Financial Risks Involved
image
NBK skips Akkineni Event again

Pottel Teaser: Impressees Big Time

The film Pottel has been grabbing all the attention, ever since the first look was unveiled. While the first song showed the beautiful chemistry of the lead pair, the second song was an earthy track with mass vibes, and the third song Shankara was a devotional track. Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched the film’s teaser.

Director Sahit Mothkhuri for the first time revealed the storyline of the movie through this gripping teaser. It’s the story of this villager who marries the girl with whom he has been in love since their school days. There is inequality in the village and due to that he and his family have limitations in everything. One incident turns his life upside down. What is it? Why the villagers are chasing him? What happened to Pottel?

Yuva Chandraa Krishna and Ananya Nagalla looked good as a pair on screen. Both have come up with brilliant performances. The movie has fine technicalities as well. Shekar Chandra scored the music, while Monish Bhupathi Raju cranked the camera. On the whole, the teaser impresses big time for its unique template and engaging screenplay.

Produced by NISA Entertainments and Pragnya Sannidhi Creations, Pottel will come soon to theatres.

Next ED attaches the properties of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Previous Pushpa: The Rule Digital Rights sold for a Record Price
else

TRENDING

image
Samantha kick-starts the shoot of her Second Production
image
Lucky Baskhar and KA: Big Financial Risks Involved
image
NBK skips Akkineni Event again

Latest

image
Jagan Turned Weligonda Project into a Curse
image
One House, One Clan – Bigg Boss Shocks Housemates
image
Samantha kick-starts the shoot of her Second Production
image
Lucky Baskhar and KA: Big Financial Risks Involved
image
NBK skips Akkineni Event again

Most Read

image
Jagan Turned Weligonda Project into a Curse
image
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
image
Adani Group Announces Major Investments in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection Anjali in the streets of New York Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions