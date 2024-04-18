Pottel Teaser: Impressees Big Time

The film Pottel has been grabbing all the attention, ever since the first look was unveiled. While the first song showed the beautiful chemistry of the lead pair, the second song was an earthy track with mass vibes, and the third song Shankara was a devotional track. Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched the film’s teaser.

Director Sahit Mothkhuri for the first time revealed the storyline of the movie through this gripping teaser. It’s the story of this villager who marries the girl with whom he has been in love since their school days. There is inequality in the village and due to that he and his family have limitations in everything. One incident turns his life upside down. What is it? Why the villagers are chasing him? What happened to Pottel?

Yuva Chandraa Krishna and Ananya Nagalla looked good as a pair on screen. Both have come up with brilliant performances. The movie has fine technicalities as well. Shekar Chandra scored the music, while Monish Bhupathi Raju cranked the camera. On the whole, the teaser impresses big time for its unique template and engaging screenplay.

Produced by NISA Entertainments and Pragnya Sannidhi Creations, Pottel will come soon to theatres.