Home > Movie News

Pushpa: The Rule Digital Rights sold for a Record Price

Published on April 18, 2024

Pushpa: The Rule Digital Rights sold for a Record Price

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are setting new benchmarks with Pushpa: The Rule. The film’s pre-release business is touching new heights and is surpassing Bollywood films. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Pushpa: The Rule for a record price of Rs 275 crores including all the languages. This is a record deal for any Indian film till date. The makers closed the deal sometime ago. Pushpa: The Rule is in huge demand and Anil Thadani recently acquired the Hindi distribution rights for Rs 200 crores (Refundable advance basis).

This alone tells us the craze of the film across the nation. Allu Arjun along with his team is in plans for aggressive promotions for the film in the entire month of July. Pushpa: The Rule is aimed for August 15th release across the globe. The first single from the film composed by Devi Sri Prasad will be unveiled soon. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika is the leading lady. Fahadh Faasil is the lead antagonist in Pushpa: The Rule. The new teaser from the film will be out next month.

