Bellamkonda’s next gets an Interesting Title

Spread the love

The Eleventh film of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has been announced on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Chavukaburu Challaga fame Koushik will direct this horror thriller and the first glimpse along with the concept poster was out yesterday. As per the exclusive information we have, the film is titled Kishkindapuri. The makers will announce the title very soon. As per the update, the film happens in a region named Kishkindapuri.

The film also has a relation with monkeys after which the name Kishkinda is used in the title. Kantara fame Ajneesh Loknath is scoring the music and Sahu Garapati is producing this film on Shine Screens banner. The shooting formalities will kick-start in June and the film will hit the screens next year. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is currently shooting for Tyson Naidu directed by Sekhar Chandra. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and the film releases post-summer.